Lululemon (LULU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Lululemon (LULU) standing at $292.68, reflecting a +0.32% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.77%.

Shares of the athletic apparel maker have depreciated by 6.85% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.43%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Lululemon in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.96, signifying a 10.45% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.42 billion, indicating a 9.48% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.29 per share and revenue of $10.72 billion, which would represent changes of +11.9% and +11.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lululemon should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% higher. At present, Lululemon boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Lululemon is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.05, so one might conclude that Lululemon is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that LULU currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.45. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Textile - Apparel industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.51 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, finds itself in the bottom 23% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

