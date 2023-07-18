Lululemon (LULU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Lululemon (LULU) closed the most recent trading day at $385.42, moving +0.45% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.71% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 4.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the athletic apparel maker had gained 0.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 0.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lululemon as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.52, up 14.55% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.16 billion, up 15.84% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.92 per share and revenue of $9.49 billion, which would represent changes of +18.37% and +17.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lululemon. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. Lululemon currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Lululemon currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 32.2. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.13, which means Lululemon is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that LULU currently has a PEG ratio of 1.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.14 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

