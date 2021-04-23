Lululemon (LULU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lululemon (LULU) closed at $340.98, marking a +0.66% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the athletic apparel maker had gained 10.63% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 7.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.05% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LULU as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.90, up 309.09% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.11 billion, up 70.98% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.48 per share and revenue of $5.66 billion. These totals would mark changes of +37.87% and +28.5%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LULU should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.69% lower. LULU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note LULU's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 52.26. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.22.

Investors should also note that LULU has a PEG ratio of 2.85 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LULU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU): Free Stock Analysis Report



