Lululemon (LULU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lululemon (LULU) closed at $334.40, marking a +0.66% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the athletic apparel maker had lost 4.66% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.46% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 4.03% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lululemon as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.27, up 26.74% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.13 billion, up 23.37% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lululemon. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.45% lower. Lululemon is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lululemon has a Forward P/E ratio of 36.46 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.63, so we one might conclude that Lululemon is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, LULU's PEG ratio is currently 1.99. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Textile - Apparel stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.99 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.