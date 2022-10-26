Lululemon (LULU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Lululemon (LULU) closed at $321.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.22% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the athletic apparel maker had gained 7.17% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lululemon as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.95, up 20.37% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.8 billion, up 24.19% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.89 per share and revenue of $7.93 billion, which would represent changes of +26.96% and +26.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lululemon should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% higher. Lululemon is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Lululemon is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.43. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.24.

It is also worth noting that LULU currently has a PEG ratio of 1.62. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LULU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.3 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



lululemon athletica inc. (LULU): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.