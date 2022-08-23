Lululemon (LULU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Lululemon (LULU) closed the most recent trading day at $315.93, moving +0.23% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the athletic apparel maker had gained 4.61% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lululemon as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be September 1, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Lululemon to post earnings of $1.86 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.73%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.77 billion, up 22.06% from the prior-year quarter.

LULU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.44 per share and revenue of $7.69 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.18% and +22.94%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lululemon. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower. Lululemon is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Lululemon currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.41. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.35.

Investors should also note that LULU has a PEG ratio of 1.67 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



