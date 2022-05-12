Lululemon (LULU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Lululemon (LULU) closed the most recent trading day at $294, moving +0.93% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the athletic apparel maker had lost 26.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 18.53%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.72%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lululemon as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Lululemon to post earnings of $1.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.28%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.55 billion, up 26% from the prior-year quarter.

LULU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.33 per share and revenue of $7.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.77% and +21.33%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lululemon should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.21% higher. Lululemon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Lululemon is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.22. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.41.

It is also worth noting that LULU currently has a PEG ratio of 1.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.15 at yesterday's closing price.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.