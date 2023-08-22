Lululemon (LULU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lululemon (LULU) closed at $379.42, marking a -1.42% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the athletic apparel maker had gained 1.19% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lululemon as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 31, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Lululemon to post earnings of $2.53 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.17 billion, up 16.09% from the prior-year quarter.

LULU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.93 per share and revenue of $9.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.47% and +17.15%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lululemon. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.11% higher. Lululemon is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Lululemon is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.27. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.15.

Investors should also note that LULU has a PEG ratio of 1.75 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.33 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.