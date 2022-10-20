Lululemon (LULU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Lululemon (LULU) closed the most recent trading day at $293.13, moving -1.26% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the athletic apparel maker had lost 6.68% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 8.75% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.

Lululemon will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.95, up 20.37% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.8 billion, up 24.19% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.88 per share and revenue of $7.93 billion, which would represent changes of +26.83% and +26.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lululemon. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% higher within the past month. Lululemon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lululemon has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.04 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.03, so we one might conclude that Lululemon is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that LULU has a PEG ratio of 1.5 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.24 at yesterday's closing price.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



