Lululemon (LULU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Lululemon (LULU) closed at $316.24 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.49% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the athletic apparel maker had gained 8.32% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 6.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.25% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lululemon as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Lululemon to post earnings of $1.86 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.73%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.77 billion, up 22.06% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.44 per share and revenue of $7.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of +21.18% and +22.94%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lululemon should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.37% lower. Lululemon is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Lululemon currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.68. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.24, which means Lululemon is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that LULU currently has a PEG ratio of 1.68. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.62 at yesterday's closing price.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

