Lululemon (LULU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lululemon (LULU) closed at $310.42, marking a -1.46% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the athletic apparel maker had gained 3.43% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.38% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.04% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lululemon as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 29, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Lululemon to post earnings of $3.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.74%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.13 billion, up 23.37% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lululemon. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.38% lower. Lululemon currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lululemon has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.74 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.97, so we one might conclude that Lululemon is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that LULU has a PEG ratio of 1.74 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.16 at yesterday's closing price.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%.

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.