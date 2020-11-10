Lululemon (LULU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Lululemon (LULU) closed at $322.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.46% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.14% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the athletic apparel maker had lost 6.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 2.33%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.25%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LULU as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect LULU to post earnings of $0.85 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 11.46%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.01 billion, up 9.98% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.26 per share and revenue of $4.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of -13.59% and +6.05%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LULU. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.49% higher. LULU is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, LULU currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 76.75. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.98, so we one might conclude that LULU is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that LULU currently has a PEG ratio of 3.84. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 6.46 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

