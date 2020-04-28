Lululemon (LULU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Lululemon (LULU) closed at $224.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.07% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.52% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the athletic apparel maker had gained 16.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 12.06%, while the S&P 500 gained 13.35%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LULU as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect LULU to post earnings of $0.30 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 59.46%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $737.25 million, down 5.76% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.61 per share and revenue of $4.17 billion, which would represent changes of -6.49% and +4.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LULU should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.56% higher. LULU is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note LULU's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 49.22. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.75, which means LULU is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that LULU currently has a PEG ratio of 2.97. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Textile - Apparel stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.39 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 242, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

