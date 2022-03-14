Lululemon (LULU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Lululemon (LULU) closed at $289.24 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.79% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the athletic apparel maker had lost 7.95% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 10.7% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 4.6% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lululemon as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.27, up 26.74% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.13 billion, up 23.43% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lululemon should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.26% lower. Lululemon is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Lululemon currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 32.08. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.65, which means Lululemon is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that LULU has a PEG ratio of 1.6. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Textile - Apparel stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.14 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

