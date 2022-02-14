Lululemon (LULU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Lululemon (LULU) closed the most recent trading day at $313.64, moving -0.97% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the athletic apparel maker had lost 3.73% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.67% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lululemon as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Lululemon is projected to report earnings of $3.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.74%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.13 billion, up 23.37% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lululemon. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.97% lower. Lululemon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lululemon has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.76 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.69, so we one might conclude that Lululemon is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that LULU has a PEG ratio of 1.9. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. LULU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.