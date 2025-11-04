Lululemon (LULU) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Lululemon (LULU) was down 2.91% at $160.66. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.17%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.53%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the athletic apparel maker had lost 4.97% lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.12%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Lululemon in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.22, signifying a 22.65% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.49 billion, up 3.78% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $12.91 per share and revenue of $10.98 billion, indicating changes of -11.82% and +7.86%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lululemon. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher. As of now, Lululemon holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In the context of valuation, Lululemon is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.82. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.66 for its industry.

Investors should also note that LULU has a PEG ratio of 10.34 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Textile - Apparel industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.41 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 158, this industry ranks in the bottom 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

