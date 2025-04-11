Lululemon (LULU) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Lululemon (LULU) standing at $261.03, reflecting a +1.72% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.81%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.56%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the athletic apparel maker had lost 17.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 7.73%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.14%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lululemon in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Lululemon is projected to report earnings of $2.61 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.76%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.35 billion, indicating a 6.58% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $14.98 per share and a revenue of $11.22 billion, indicating changes of +2.32% and +5.97%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lululemon should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3.53% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Lululemon holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Lululemon is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.13. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.27 for its industry.

One should further note that LULU currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Textile - Apparel industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.58.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

