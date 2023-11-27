Lululemon (LULU) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Lululemon (LULU) closed at $435.77, marking a +0.93% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.2% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.07%.

Shares of the athletic apparel maker have appreciated by 11.62% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 8.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.49%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Lululemon in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on December 7, 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.27, reflecting a 13.5% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.19 billion, indicating a 17.84% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $12.13 per share and a revenue of $9.58 billion, indicating changes of +20.46% and +18.1%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lululemon. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Lululemon is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lululemon has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.6 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.59, so one might conclude that Lululemon is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that LULU currently has a PEG ratio of 1.92. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.63 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.