Lululemon (LULU) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Lululemon (LULU) standing at $416.98, reflecting a +0.8% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%.

The athletic apparel maker's shares have seen an increase of 9.53% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.42%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lululemon in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Lululemon to post earnings of $2.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.5%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.19 billion, indicating a 17.95% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

LULU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.13 per share and revenue of $9.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.46% and +18.11%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Lululemon. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Lululemon holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Lululemon is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 34.11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.16, so one might conclude that Lululemon is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that LULU currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.84. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Textile - Apparel was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.47 at yesterday's closing price.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.