Lululemon (LULU) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Lululemon (LULU) is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Tuesday. The yoga sports apparel specialist continues to dominate retail, employing a winning strategy that has firmly placed LULU as the leader of the secular health and wellness trend, but investors want to know if the stock has stretched too far.

The company’s stock price assumes not only another beat-and-raise quarter on Tuesday, but also flawless execution going forward, meaning that LULU management will continue to grow market share. LULU stock has already risen 63% year to date, including 33% gains just in the past three months, besting the S&P 500 index in both spans.

Meanwhile, Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez last week cut his rating on LULU stock from Buy to Neutral. “We have to ask ourselves if we can realistically recommend buying LULU at $400 with a call it can go to at least $460 over the next 12 months,” wrote Lejuez. In other words, the analyst believes the stock is priced for perfection and needs a breather from current levels. As such, if the company can surpass Street estimates and provide upside guidance, the stock may end the year at all-time highs, trading north of $400.

For the quarter that ended August, Wall Street expects the Vancouver-based apparel maker to earn 56 cents per share on revenue of $847.38 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 96 cents per share on revenue of $883.35 million. For the full year, ending January, earnings are expected to be $4.26 per share, down from $4.93 a year ago, while full-year revenue of $4.01 billion would rise 1% year over year.

That’s not the first time Lululemon, which is positioned to dominate a $3 trillion global wellness market, has heard the valuation argument, particularly amid increased competition from Nike (NKE) and Under Armour (UA), among others. Even then, the company has benefited not only from strong top-line growth, but its cost-cutting efforts, along with innovative product launches, have also given Lululemon tons of earnings power. Still, the pandemic has taken a toll on its operations.

In the first quarter, LULU reported earnings of 22 cents per share on revenue of $651.96 million, which missed consensus estimates of 23 cents per share on revenue of $688.4 million. Q1 total revenue declined 17%, while EPS tabled 70%. Given the pandemic-induced store closures, the results were difficult to compare. Notably, the company’s Q1 e-commerce revenue, which surged 125% year over year, totaled $352 million, accounted for 54% of total revenue, compared with $209.8 million, or 26.8% of total revenue, a year ago.

The e-commerce performance suggests LULU customers were not deterred by the store closures. “Our e-commerce growth began to accelerate late March and April,” CEO Calvin McDonald said on an earnings conference call. “We moved into the early recovery phase, a new normal emerged, and we were encouraged to see how quickly our guests were embracing both working and sweating from home.”

Investors are eager to see whether the e-commerce trend can continue into the second quarter. And with LULU expecting 100% of its North American stores to be opened by the end of June, there’s an increased chance that the company — now scaling to become a full-fledged athletic brand with expansion into areas such as athletic shoes and personal care products — can deliver not only a top- and bottom-line beat, but also upside guidance.

