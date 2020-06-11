Lululemon (LULU) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Lululemon (LULU) is set to report first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. The yoga sports apparel specialist continues to dominate retail, employing a winning strategy where the yoga apparel powerhouse has positioned itself as the leader of the secular health and wellness trend.

The company’s stock price, meanwhile, assumes not only another beat-and-raise quarter on Thursday, but also flawless execution going forward, meaning that LULU management will continue to grow market share. LULU stock has already risen 37% year to date, including 33% gains just in the past thirty days, besting the S&P 500 index in both spans. Investors want to know: How far can the stock continue to go?

Without question, the company has benefited not only from strong top-line growth, its cost-cutting efforts along with innovative product launches, has also given Lululemon tons of earnings power. As such, if the company can surpass Street estimates and provide upside guidance, the stock — despite its current popularity (trading at $323) — may end the year at all-time highs, trading north of $400. But those are big “ifs.”

For the quarter that ended April, Wall Street expects the Vancouver-based apparel maker to earn 29 cents per share on revenue of $685.77 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 74 cents per share on revenue of $782.32 million. For the full year, ending January, earnings are expected to be $4.38 per share, down from $4.93 a year ago, while full-year revenue of $4.06 billion would rise 2% year over year.

Amid increased competition from Nike (NKE) and Under Armour (UA), among others, Lululemon has executed a winning brand strategy focused on well-designed products to maintain its lead in what it believes to be a $3 trillion global wellness market. What’s more, the company is now scaling to become a full-fledged athletic brand with expansion into areas such as athletic shoes and personal care products. These moves have paid immense dividends.

In the fourth quarter, LULU reported earnings of $2.28, which beat estimates by 3 cents, while revenue grew 20% to $1.4 billion, topping forecast by $20 million. These measures, combined with the 9% jump in same-store sales are some of the reasons LULU stock is trading near all-time highs. Just as impressive, Q4 gross profit rose 21% to $810.8 million, while the gross margin was up 70 basis points to 58%.

To be sure, these figures were prior to the pandemic. The store closures have of several retailers have been devastating to revenues and profits. In the case of LULU, well ahead of the pandemic, the company was growing its capabilities in personalized digital marketing and data analytics, which was a driver not only increased customer traffic, but also improved online sales. Not only was LULU’s e-commerce sales rising, the company was successfully converting those online shoppers.

On Thursday analysts and investors will want to see whether these trends can continue, particularly amid the pandemic. And while LULU stock is not cheap, the company is executing at a premium level, which should continue to drive the shares higher.

