Lululemon Is Reporting Its Earnings Next Week. Here's What to Expect.

Lululemon Athletica will have a high bar to clear when it reports its third-quarter earnings next Wednesday.

The stock (ticker: LULU) has soared 90% in 2019, easily outstripping the S&P 500’s 24% gain. It’s outperformed competitors such as Nike (NKE), Adidas (ADDDF), and Under Armour (UAA), yet valuation is now well above its historical average.

Any signs of weakness, or indications that growth is peaking, could send the stock lower. Here is some recent history about the company and a few points to watch.

Management has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday.

