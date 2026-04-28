Lululemon Investors May Have to Wait Until 2027 For a Turnaround. Here's Why.

Key Points

Lululemon’s stock was cut in half over the past year.

Its sales growth is stalling out, and its margins are under pressure.

10 stocks we like better than Lululemon Athletica Inc. ›

Lululemon's (NASDAQ: LULU) stock has declined 45% over the past 12 months. Investors who recall how quickly the athletic apparel maker grew in its heyday might be drawn to its stock as a turnaround play. Still, its situation probably won't improve until 2027 at the earliest.

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What happened to Lululemon?

In 2022, Lululemon launched its second "Power of Three" plan to double its men's revenues, double its digital revenues, quadruple its international revenues, and nearly double its total revenue (from $6.3 billion to $12.5 billion) from fiscal 2021 (which ended in Feb. 2022) to fiscal 2026. It set those goals after achieving its first "Power of Three" goals -- which set the same growth targets from fiscal 2018 to fiscal 2023 -- ahead of schedule.

But over the past four years, Lululemon's comparable-store sales growth has decelerated, and its gross margins have declined. In North America, its largest market, sales of women's apparel stalled as macro headwinds throttled consumer spending, the pandemic-era athleisure boom ended, and it faced fierce competition from smaller brands like Alo Yoga and Vuori.

Metric FY 2022 FY 2023 FY 2024 FY 2025 Revenue Growth (YOY) 30% 19% 10% 5% Comps Growth (YOY) 16% 13% 4% 2% Gross Margin 55.4% 58.3% 59.2% 56.6%

That pressure forced Lululemon to use markdowns to boost sales, compressing its margins and diluting its premium appeal. Inflation and tariffs exacerbated that pressure. It fared better overseas, but that growth couldn't offset its persistent problems in North America.

To make matters worse, Lululemon lost two of its key leaders over the past year: its CEO Calvin McDonald and chief product officer Sun Choe, both of whom joined the company in 2018. It recently hired Heidi O'Neill, a former Nike (NYSE: NKE) executive, as its next CEO -- but Nike has also been struggling with many of the same challenges as Lululemon.

What will happen to Lululemon over the next few years?

For fiscal 2026, Lululemon expects revenue to grow only 2%-4% to $11.35 billion to $11.50 billion, which would miss its "Power of Three x2" target of $12.5 billion. Analysts expect its revenue to rise 3% to $11.5 billion as its EPS declines 7% to $12.31.

But for fiscal 2027, analysts expect its revenue and EPS to rise 4% and 8%, respectively, if the company achieves its near-term goals of stabilizing its North American business, selling a higher mix of full-price apparel, rolling out new products, and expanding overseas.

Lululemon's stock might seem cheap at 12 times this year's earnings, but it won't command a higher valuation until more green shoots appear. That probably won't happen for at least a few more quarters, so investors should temper their expectations for a near-term recovery.

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Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lululemon Athletica Inc. and Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.