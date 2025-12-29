Lululemon Founder Nominates Three Director Candidates To Regain Shareholder Confidence

(RTTNews) - Lululemon athletica inc. (LULU), Monday announced that its founder Chip Wilson has nominated three independent and highly qualified director candidates - Marc Maurer, Laura Gentile, and Eric Hirshberg.

Wilson explained that the decision comes as the current Board lacks visionary creative leadership skills, which are needed to win back the shareholder confidence as well as regain commercial momentum.

Maurer is the former Co-Chief Executive Officer of On Holding AG, whereas Gentile is the former Chief Marketing Officer of ESPN. Meanwhile, Hirshberg is the former Chief Executive Officer of Activision.

He further added, "It is clear to me that these independent, highly-accomplished nominees will be an asset to lululemon. They can play an essential role in refocusing on the inspirational customer, revitalizing its bold vision, attracting the best people and maximizing value for all shareholders."

In the pre-market hours, LULU is trading at $208.36, down 0.29 percent on the Nasdaq.

