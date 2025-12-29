Markets

Lululemon Founder Nominates Three Director Candidates To Regain Shareholder Confidence

December 29, 2025 — 09:34 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Lululemon athletica inc. (LULU), Monday announced that its founder Chip Wilson has nominated three independent and highly qualified director candidates - Marc Maurer, Laura Gentile, and Eric Hirshberg.

Wilson explained that the decision comes as the current Board lacks visionary creative leadership skills, which are needed to win back the shareholder confidence as well as regain commercial momentum.

Maurer is the former Co-Chief Executive Officer of On Holding AG, whereas Gentile is the former Chief Marketing Officer of ESPN. Meanwhile, Hirshberg is the former Chief Executive Officer of Activision.

He further added, "It is clear to me that these independent, highly-accomplished nominees will be an asset to lululemon. They can play an essential role in refocusing on the inspirational customer, revitalizing its bold vision, attracting the best people and maximizing value for all shareholders."

In the pre-market hours, LULU is trading at $208.36, down 0.29 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

