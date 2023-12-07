Lululemon forecasts bleak fourth-quarter revenue, profit on weaker demand

(Adds details on results, background)

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica Inc on Thursday forecast fourth-quarter revenue and profit below expectations, signaling a bleak holiday season as customers turn thrifty and cut back spending on premium apparel and accessories.

Shares of the Vancouver, Canada-based company, dropped nearly 6% in extended trading.

In the last several quarters, Lululemon enjoyed buoyant demand for its athleisure and comfortable clothing but with costs of living trending higher, some of its customers have trimmed down spending on premium clothing.

Lululemon's earnings mirror similar sentiments from other U.S. retailers such as Kohl's, which has hinted at a choppy start to holiday season.

The company expects fourth-quarter net revenue between $3.14 billion and $3.17 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $3.18 billion, according to LSEG data.

It sees profit between $4.85 and $4.93 per share, compared with analysts' average estimate of $4.94 per share, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Annett Mary Manoj and Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru) ((AnnettMary.Manoj@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: LULULEMON RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX)

