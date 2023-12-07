News & Insights

Commodities
LULU

Lululemon forecasts bleak fourth-quarter revenue, profit on weaker demand

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

December 07, 2023 — 04:13 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

(Adds details on results, background)

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica Inc on Thursday forecast fourth-quarter revenue and profit below expectations, signaling a bleak holiday season as customers turn thrifty and cut back spending on premium apparel and accessories.

Shares of the Vancouver, Canada-based company, dropped nearly 6% in extended trading.

In the last several quarters, Lululemon enjoyed buoyant demand for its athleisure and comfortable clothing but with costs of living trending higher, some of its customers have trimmed down spending on premium clothing.

Lululemon's earnings mirror similar sentiments from other U.S. retailers such as Kohl's, which has hinted at a choppy start to holiday season.

The company expects fourth-quarter net revenue between $3.14 billion and $3.17 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $3.18 billion, according to LSEG data.

It sees profit between $4.85 and $4.93 per share, compared with analysts' average estimate of $4.94 per share, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Annett Mary Manoj and Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru) ((AnnettMary.Manoj@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: LULULEMON RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LULU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.