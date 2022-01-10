Lululemon flags revenue hit from Omicron variant

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU.O trimmed its holiday-quarter revenue forecast on Monday, blaming increased capacity constraints, limited staff availability and reduced operating hours due to the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The yoga wear maker said it now expects fourth-quarter net revenue to be toward the low end of its previously forecasted range of $2.13 billion to $2.17 billion.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.