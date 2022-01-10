Commodities
Lululemon flags revenue hit from Omicron variant

Uday Sampath Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Lululemon Athletica Inc trimmed its holiday-quarter revenue forecast on Monday, blaming increased capacity constraints, limited staff availability and reduced operating hours due to the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The yoga wear maker said it now expects fourth-quarter net revenue to be toward the low end of its previously forecasted range of $2.13 billion to $2.17 billion.

