Lululemon Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Peloton

(RTTNews) - Athletic apparel retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU), has filed a lawsuit against the fitness company Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON), on patent infringement allegations related to the designs of a new line of leggings and sports bras.

In the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Lululemon accuses Peloton of trade dress infringement, false designation of origin and unfair competition. Lululemon is seeking an injunction against Peloton and also asking for damages and other monetary relief.

The latest lawsuit comes just a few days after Peloton sought a court's declaration that it has not infringed on any of Lululemon's patents.

The latest legal tussle started after Peloton and Lululemon ended a co-branding partnership earlier this year. Peloton then decided to launch a new apparel brand in September. However, according to Lululemon, Peloton has infringed on six of its patented designs in the design.

"Unlike innovators such as Lululemon, Peloton did not spend the time, effort and expense to create an original product line," Lululemon said in its complaint. "Instead, Peloton imitated several of Lululemon's innovative designs and sold knockoffs of Lululemon's products, claiming them as its own."

In its suit, Lululemon said that five Peloton-branded women's bra and legging products, including the Strappy Bra, the Cadent Laser Dot Bra and the Cadent Laser Dot Legging, "were infringing" on six Lululemon patents.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.