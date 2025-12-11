Markets

Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald To Step Down; Board Names Interim Co-CEOs Amid Leadership Transition

December 11, 2025 — 09:15 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) announced that Calvin McDonald will step down as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors, effective January 31, 2026. To ensure a seamless transition, McDonald will continue to serve as a senior advisor to the company until March 31, 2026. The Board has partnered with a leading executive search firm to conduct a comprehensive process to identify the company's next CEO.

The company also confirmed that Marti Morfitt, Chair of the Board, has assumed the expanded role of Executive Chair, effective immediately. This move is designed to maintain focus on Lululemon's near- and long-term growth strategy during the leadership transition.

Following McDonald's departure, Chief Financial Officer Meghan Frank and Chief Commercial Officer André Maestrini will serve as interim co-CEOs. Both executives bring extensive global retail expertise and proven track records of driving growth at Lululemon, and will oversee all aspects of the business until the conclusion of the CEO search process.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LULU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.