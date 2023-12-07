Lululemon, Broadcom Beat After-Hours; Jobs Report Tomorrow

Markets improved on pre-market futures today by the session’s close, and greeted the closing bell at our near intra-day highs. The small-cap Russell 2000 even surged within the final minutes of regular trading. The Dow inched up +63 points, +0.18%, while the Russell gained +0.59%. The S&P 500 performed even better — +0.80% on the day, while the Nasdaq, which started out hotter at the day’s open, closed +193 points, +1.37%.



Lululemon Athletica LULU is out with Q3 earnings after today’s close, with beats on both top and bottom lines: earnings of $2.53 per share easily swept past the $2.27 in the Zacks consensus, while revenues of $2.2 billion squeaked by estimates for $2.19 billion. Gross margins continued to impress: +110 basis points (bps) to 57.0%; +220bps, +58.1% adjusted. It’s the 14th-straight earnings beat for LULU. However, earnings guidance for the full year, while higher, doesn’t make up the gains posted in Q3, and the stock is trading down -4% on the news.



Broadcom AVGO also beat estimates on top and bottom lines — which is no shocker: the company literally has no earnings misses as far back as our chart goes — earnings of $11.06 per share on revenues of $9.295 billion outpaced the $10.95 per share and $9.28 billion analysts were anticipating. Full-year revenue growth was boosted to $50.0 billion, likely as a result of synergies from its recent acquisition of VMWare. However, single-digit growth does not particularly become a stock up +66% year to date, so the shares are taking a -2% trim in late trading.



Tomorrow morning is the big Employment Situation report, expected to bring in 190K new jobs for November, and with a steady Unemployment Rate of 3.9%. As we’ve seen in other jobs data this week, however, it appears the extraordinary levels of job gains may now be a thing of the past. That said, the private-sector ADP ADP payroll report often does not match with the Friday nonfarm payrolls in real time; it takes a month or two of revisions to bring these closer together.



Questions or comments about this article and/or author? Click here>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.