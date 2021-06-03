Commodities
Lululemon beats quarterly revenue estimates

Strong demand for comfortable pants and sports bras helped Lululemon Athletica Inc beat quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, as extended home stays led to a home-fitness boom.

Net revenue rose to $1.23 billion in the first quarter, from $652 million a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected net revenue of $1.13 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

