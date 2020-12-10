Lululemon beats quarterly revenue estimates

Corrects second paragraph to say $1.12 billion, not $1.12

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU.O beat quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, as customers spent more on yoga pants and athleisure apparel for home workouts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net revenue rose 22% to $1.12 billion in the third quarter ended Nov. 1, beating analysts' estimates of $1.02 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath and Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru)

