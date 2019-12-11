Lululemon Beat Earnings Expectation. Here's Why Its Stock Is Dropping.

Lululemon Athletica stock tumbled in after-hours trading on Wednesday, as the company reported third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street forecasts but presented fourth-quarter guidance that was at the low end of expectations.

Lululemon Athletica stock tumbled in after-hours trading on Wednesday, as the company reported third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street forecasts but presented fourth-quarter guidance that was at the low end of expectations.

Lululemon Athletica stock tumbled more than 3% in premarket trading on Wednesday, as the company reported third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street forecasts but presented fourth-quarter guidance that was at the low end of expectations.

The back story. Lululemon (ticker: LULU) has been one of the best-performing athletic-apparel stocks of the year. The share price has soared 90%, compared with the S&P 500’s 25% gain, and well above competitors including Nike (NKE), Adidas (ADDDF), and Under Armour (UAA).

The Canadian athleisure apparel maker has been focused on expanding in international markets, broadening its product line to menswear and self-care products, and developing a subscription-based loyalty program. The company has been on a steady track, with solid earnings and sales growth since early 2018. In September, the company posted second-quarter earnings and revenue that were above Wall Street forecasts.

What’s new. Lululemon reported better-than-expected financial results on Wednesday after the market closed. For the third quarter ended in October, the company posted 96 cents in diluted earnings per share, an increase of 35% from the 71 cents a year earlier. Wall Street analysts had expected 93 cents a share.

Net revenue came in at $916.1 million, well above the Wall Street consensus expectations of $897 million. On a constant-dollar basis, that is up 23% from the same quarter in 2018. Total comparable sales increased 17% on a constant-dollar basis. Purchases made in-store rose 11%, while direct-to-consumer revenue increased 30%.

https://asset.barrons.com/dj-mg/dice/barrons-staffpicks-2d590600-c862-4394-b9d3-66b48c376d60/inset.json

“We’re proud of the continued momentum in our business,” CEO Calvin McDonald said in a statement. “We are successfully executing on our Power of Three growth plan as we create authentic connections with new and existing guests around the world.”

During the third quarter, the company also repurchased 44,500 shares of its common stock at an average cost of $179.71 per share.

Looking ahead. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, the company expects net revenue in the range of $1.315 billion to $1.330 billion and diluted earnings per share of $2.10 to $2.13. Both are at the lower end of analysts expectations for $1.326 billion in net revenue and $2.13 in earnings per share.

However, it raised guidance for the full fiscal year. It now expects per-share earnings to be in the range of $4.75 to $4.78, and net revenue in the range of $3.895 billion to $3.910 billion. Total comparable sales growth is expected to be in the mid teens, boosted from the forecast of “low teens” growth in the second quarter.

Lululemon’s shares are trading at highflying valuation levels of 42 times forward earnings. That is much higher than its five-year average of 30 times. S&P 500 stocks in the textiles, apparel and luxury-goods industry are valued at 22 times forward earnings, on average.

With its stellar performance this year, Lululemon now has a high bar to meet to keep the multiples attractive.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.