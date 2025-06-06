Lululemon Athletica's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Lululemon Athletica. Our analysis of options history for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) revealed 46 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 37 were puts, with a value of $4,075,735, and 9 were calls, valued at $303,154.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $230.0 and $350.0 for Lululemon Athletica, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lululemon Athletica's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lululemon Athletica's whale trades within a strike price range from $230.0 to $350.0 in the last 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $49.95 $48.55 $48.95 $270.00 $1.4M 63 323 LULU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $55.0 $52.4 $55.0 $327.50 $401.0K 203 36 LULU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $46.05 $45.55 $45.32 $310.00 $299.8K 576 133 LULU PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $56.3 $52.3 $54.8 $327.50 $175.3K 203 4 LULU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $5.6 $4.75 $4.75 $230.00 $147.9K 1.0K 352

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. Lululemon also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. It sells its products through digital channels, a small number of wholesale partners, more than 760 company-owned stores in about two dozen countries in North America, Asia, and Western Europe, and about 40 franchised locations in the Middle East. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Lululemon Athletica, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Lululemon Athletica's Current Market Status

With a volume of 9,835,953, the price of LULU is down -20.04% at $264.49.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

Expert Opinions on Lululemon Athletica

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $328.2.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Lululemon Athletica, targeting a price of $350. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on Lululemon Athletica with a target price of $385. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Lululemon Athletica with a target price of $276. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $360. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $270.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Lululemon Athletica options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for LULU

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral Jun 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform Market Perform

