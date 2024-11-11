Lululemon Athletica's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LULU usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 45 extraordinary options activities for Lululemon Athletica. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 31% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $477,603, and 36 are calls, amounting to $5,376,516.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $125.0 to $340.0 for Lululemon Athletica during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Lululemon Athletica's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Lululemon Athletica's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $125.0 to $340.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $148.25 $145.15 $148.25 $180.00 $593.2K 12 40 LULU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $183.4 $180.25 $183.4 $140.00 $550.3K 14 30 LULU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $136.75 $134.45 $136.75 $190.00 $547.0K 14 40 LULU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $100.0 $99.95 $100.0 $240.00 $400.3K 21 40 LULU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $161.4 $157.2 $161.4 $165.00 $322.8K 11 15

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. The company also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. Lululemon sells its products through more than 700 company-owned stores in about 20 countries, e-commerce, outlets, and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Lululemon Athletica, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Lululemon Athletica Trading volume stands at 1,527,943, with LULU's price up by 3.09%, positioned at $318.07. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 24 days. What The Experts Say On Lululemon Athletica

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $370.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $360. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for Lululemon Athletica, targeting a price of $380.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Lululemon Athletica, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.