Lululemon Athletica's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LULU usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Lululemon Athletica. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 38% leaning bullish and 15% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $162,469, and 8 are calls, amounting to $374,700.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $230.0 to $360.0 for Lululemon Athletica over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lululemon Athletica's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lululemon Athletica's whale trades within a strike price range from $230.0 to $360.0 in the last 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $20.2 $19.2 $20.2 $340.00 $88.7K 0 44 LULU CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $50.5 $49.65 $50.5 $230.00 $75.7K 27 15 LULU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $44.65 $40.7 $42.65 $230.00 $51.1K 43 12 LULU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/04/24 $1.25 $1.23 $1.25 $255.00 $49.8K 322 92 LULU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $15.95 $13.8 $15.9 $360.00 $46.1K 7 1

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. The company also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. Lululemon sells its products through more than 700 company-owned stores in about 20 countries, e-commerce, outlets, and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Where Is Lululemon Athletica Standing Right Now? With a volume of 890,972, the price of LULU is down -1.78% at $261.72. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days. Expert Opinions on Lululemon Athletica

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $314.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Lululemon Athletica with a target price of $314.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Lululemon Athletica options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

