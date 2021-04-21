Lululemon Athletica Wants to Sell Your Used Workout Clothes

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) is hopping aboard one of the hottest trends in retail: the resale apparel trade.

It wants to buy back your used workout clothes and sell them again to someone else. And perhaps to help consumers get over the ick factor of wearing someone else's workout gear, Lululemon is wrapping it in an eco-friendly package by promising to donate the proceeds to environmental initiatives.

Image source: Lululemon Athletica.

Resale, or re-commerce as Lululemon is calling its Like New program, has attracted lots of consumer interest and spawned numerous resellers such as The RealReal, Poshmark, and ThredUp.

Data from market analysts at GlobalData indicate the secondhand clothing market could be a $36 billion industry by 2024 because of its appeal to younger consumers with purported interest in environmental issues.

Like New is one of two environmental initiatives Lululemon announced, the second being its Earth Dye collection, a line of casual clothes that are dyed with the waste of oranges, beets, and saw palmetto trees.

To participate in the Like New program, consumers in California and Texas can trade in their "gently used" clothes at a Lululemon store or by mail in exchange for a gift card. The items are then cleaned and will be offered for sale again through Trove, a company that handles all the back-end operations of "circular shopping" and has partnerships with other brand names such as adidas, Levi Strauss, and Patagonia.

Clothes that can't be salvaged will be recycled through its partnership with rebrand, a reverse logistics outfit.

Like New will launch in May and 100% of the profits or 2% of revenue, whichever is higher, will be "reinvested into additional sustainability initiatives."

10 stocks we like better than Lululemon Athletica

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lululemon Athletica wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Lululemon Athletica. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.