Lululemon Athletica vs. StubHub: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Lululemon Athletica maintains high profitability and a massive footprint in the premium athletic apparel market.

StubHub dominates the secondary ticketing landscape with a global reach across over 200 countries and territories.

Should you prioritize a stable retail powerhouse or a digital marketplace recovering from regulatory and financial hurdles?

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As consumer spending shifts between high-end physical goods and live experiences, investors are weighing the merits of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) and StubHub (NYSE:STUB) to determine which better fits their portfolio.

Lululemon remains a leader in technical apparel, while StubHub operates as a massive global intermediary for the live events industry. Both companies cater to discretionary spending but face vastly different operational challenges in 2026.

The case for Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica designs and sells technical athletic apparel and footwear for activities such as yoga and workouts. The company operates an omni-channel model, reaching customers through more than 800 stores and a robust e-commerce platform. It relies on a concentrated network of suppliers, with roughly 40% of production in Vietnam and 34% of fabric sourced from Taiwan.

In its 2025 fiscal year (FY), revenue reached $11.1 billion, representing a growth rate of 4.9% compared to the previous year. The company reported net income of $1.6 billion for the same period. While its net margin was approximately 14.2%, this was a decrease from the 17.1% net margin achieved in the prior fiscal year.

As of its February 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was 0.4x. This ratio measures total debt against shareholder equity, suggesting a conservative level of borrowing. The current ratio, which compares short-term assets to short-term liabilities, was a healthy 2.3x. Additionally, the company generated free cash flow of $921.7 million, which is the cash remaining after paying for retail stocks operations and equipment.

The case for StubHub

StubHub operates a global marketplace that connects buyers and sellers of tickets for live sports, music, and theater events. The company generates revenue by collecting service fees on these transactions across its North American and international platforms. It serves a diverse customer base in over 200 countries, though it faces unique branding restrictions in certain international markets.

For the period ending in FY 2025, the company reported revenue of $1.7 billion, a slight decline of 1.4% from the prior year. The business recorded a net loss of approximately $2.0 billion during this timeframe. This resulted in a net margin of -109.2%, primarily due to high expenses and legal settlements that weighed on the bottom line.

As of the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio stood at 0.8x. The current ratio was approximately 1.0x, indicating that short-term assets just barely cover short-term obligations. Despite the reported net loss, StubHub generated free cash flow of $191.2 million, representing the actual cash produced by the business after accounting for necessary capital investments.

Risk profile comparison

Lululemon Athletica faces significant supply chain risks due to its heavy reliance on manufacturing in Vietnam and fabric sourcing in Taiwan. This geographic concentration leaves the company vulnerable to regional geopolitical tensions or trade disruptions. Furthermore, the company is navigating a leadership transition following a CEO departure in early 2026 and faces stiff competition from Nike and other brands selling lower priced alternatives.

StubHub is currently dealing with intense regulatory scrutiny following a $10 million settlement with the FTC regarding fee transparency. The company also disclosed material weaknesses in its internal controls, which could impact the accuracy of future financial reporting. Operationally, it depends on third party cloud services, while facing competition from primary ticket sellers like Live Nation Entertainment.

Valuation comparison

Lululemon Athletica appears to be the more value-oriented choice based on future earnings estimates, while StubHub carries a significantly higher multiple despite its recent net losses.

Metric Lululemon Athletica StubHub Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 10.5x 23.2x 29.6x P/S ratio 1.2x 2.3x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLY sector ETF. Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Choosing an investment between Lululemon Athletica and StubHub is a tough decision since both are at interesting crossroads in their businesses.

Lululemon is experiencing a tough time. It reduced its 2026 sales outlook to be flat compared to 2025. A day after this announcement, its stock plunged to a 52-week low of $109.36.

Another factor weighing on the stock is Lululemon’s leadership transition. Uncertainty clouds the company as it awaits a new CEO, Heidi O’Neill, who won’t start until September. Whether she will be able to turn around the struggling retailer will be an unknown until she’s at the helm for a couple of quarters at least.

While StubHub showed no sales growth in 2025, it’s off to a strong start in 2026. Its first-quarter revenue rose 12% year over year to $446.0 million. Moreover, the company swung from a Q1 net loss of $22.2 million in 2025 to net income of $48.0 million this year. Its solid Q1 earnings report helped push shares up from 52-week low of $5.74 reached in April.

Lululemon is the established business, since StubHub only became a public company last September. However, StubHub appears to be heading towards a promising year ahead given its Q1 sales growth. Because of this, my choice right now is StubHub, although investors who believe Lululemon can turn things around will find now is a good time to pick up shares due to its low valuation.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lululemon Athletica Inc. and Nike. The Motley Fool recommends Live Nation Entertainment. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.