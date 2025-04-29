Lululemon Athletica Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Lululemon Athletica. Our analysis of options history for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 22% of traders were bullish, while 66% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $112,350, and 6 were calls, valued at $233,317.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $260.0 to $320.0 for Lululemon Athletica during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Lululemon Athletica stands at 482.33, with a total volume reaching 465.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Lululemon Athletica, situated within the strike price corridor from $260.0 to $320.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/09/25 $7.35 $7.15 $7.35 $270.00 $54.3K 712 78 LULU CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $53.6 $49.75 $52.97 $300.00 $52.9K 71 10 LULU CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $57.45 $55.05 $55.55 $270.00 $49.9K 22 0 LULU CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $31.85 $31.4 $31.4 $310.00 $43.9K 262 32 LULU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.55 $5.5 $5.5 $320.00 $34.1K 1.5K 76

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. Lululemon also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. It sells its products through digital channels, a small number of wholesale partners, more than 760 company-owned stores in about two dozen countries in North America, Asia, and Western Europe, and about 40 franchised locations in the Middle East. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

In light of the recent options history for Lululemon Athletica, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Lululemon Athletica's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 849,969, the price of LULU is up by 0.63%, reaching $270.21.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 36 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Lululemon Athletica

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $315.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for Lululemon Athletica, targeting a price of $370. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $353. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Lululemon Athletica, targeting a price of $297. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $275. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $280.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Lululemon Athletica options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for LULU

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight

