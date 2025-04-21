Lululemon Athletica Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Lululemon Athletica. Our analysis of options history for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) revealed 55 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 20% of traders were bullish, while 61% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 51 were puts, with a value of $2,021,145, and 4 were calls, valued at $912,954.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $155.0 and $380.0 for Lululemon Athletica, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Lululemon Athletica's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Lululemon Athletica's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $155.0 to $380.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $10.4 $9.95 $9.95 $255.00 $746.2K 0 751 LULU PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $18.1 $17.3 $17.25 $240.00 $258.7K 1.6K 204 LULU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/25/25 $72.65 $68.9 $70.71 $180.00 $106.0K 0 50 LULU PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $72.5 $69.85 $72.5 $320.00 $43.5K 272 7 LULU PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $106.6 $104.35 $106.15 $340.00 $42.4K 26 42

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. Lululemon also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. It sells its products through digital channels, a small number of wholesale partners, more than 760 company-owned stores in about two dozen countries in North America, Asia, and Western Europe, and about 40 franchised locations in the Middle East. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

In light of the recent options history for Lululemon Athletica, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Lululemon Athletica's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 699,430, the price of LULU is down by -0.18%, reaching $250.62.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 44 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Lululemon Athletica

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $367.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $309. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Lululemon Athletica, targeting a price of $391. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on Lululemon Athletica with a target price of $385. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $353. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica with a target price of $400.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Lululemon Athletica options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for LULU

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for LULU

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.