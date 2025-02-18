Lululemon Athletica Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Lululemon Athletica. Our analysis of options history for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 23% of traders were bullish, while 61% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $476,384, and 4 were calls, valued at $124,715.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $250.0 to $405.0 for Lululemon Athletica over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Lululemon Athletica stands at 305.31, with a total volume reaching 341.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Lululemon Athletica, situated within the strike price corridor from $250.0 to $405.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $5.45 $4.9 $5.45 $250.00 $151.1K 363 280 LULU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $20.6 $20.1 $20.6 $375.00 $103.0K 129 3 LULU PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $42.0 $39.1 $42.0 $400.00 $42.0K 663 0 LULU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $78.35 $74.2 $76.27 $290.00 $38.1K 449 0 LULU PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $19.2 $18.85 $19.2 $370.00 $36.4K 882 27

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. The company also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. Lululemon sells its products through more than 700 company-owned stores in about 20 countries, e-commerce, outlets, and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

In light of the recent options history for Lululemon Athletica, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Lululemon Athletica's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,091,491, the price of LULU is down -0.21% at $365.9. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days. Expert Opinions on Lululemon Athletica

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $471.6666666666667.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on Lululemon Athletica with a target price of $420. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $500. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Lululemon Athletica, maintaining a target price of $495.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Lululemon Athletica options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.