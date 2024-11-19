Lululemon Athletica Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LULU usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Lululemon Athletica. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 12% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $58,060, and 6 are calls, amounting to $376,940.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $290.0 to $325.0 for Lululemon Athletica over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Lululemon Athletica's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Lululemon Athletica's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $290.0 to $325.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $32.85 $32.35 $32.85 $290.00 $95.2K 1.1K 110 LULU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $33.2 $31.0 $31.6 $290.00 $94.8K 1.1K 22 LULU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $32.45 $32.45 $32.45 $290.00 $81.1K 1.1K 78 LULU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $5.1 $4.05 $5.1 $302.50 $40.8K 251 138 LULU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $24.7 $24.35 $24.7 $300.00 $37.0K 792 3

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. The company also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. Lululemon sells its products through more than 700 company-owned stores in about 20 countries, e-commerce, outlets, and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Lululemon Athletica, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Lululemon Athletica's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 525,621, with LULU's price down by -1.25%, positioned at $305.66. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 16 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Lululemon Athletica

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $370.0.

* An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on Lululemon Athletica, maintaining a target price of $380. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica with a target price of $360.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Lululemon Athletica options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

