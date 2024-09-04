Lululemon Athletica Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Lululemon Athletica.

Looking at options history for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $133,852 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $306,300.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $240.0 to $400.0 for Lululemon Athletica over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lululemon Athletica options trades today is 246.5 with a total volume of 240.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lululemon Athletica's big money trades within a strike price range of $240.0 to $400.0 over the last 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $32.95 $31.2 $31.2 $280.00 $87.3K 58 28 LULU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $27.2 $26.2 $26.4 $260.00 $44.8K 538 17 LULU PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $146.8 $143.65 $146.8 $400.00 $44.0K 7 3 LULU CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $7.9 $7.75 $7.9 $255.00 $41.8K 216 1 LULU CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $42.05 $39.7 $41.5 $260.00 $41.5K 38 20

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. The company also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. Lululemon sells its products through more than 700 company-owned stores in about 20 countries, e-commerce, outlets, and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Lululemon Athletica, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Lululemon Athletica Trading volume stands at 582,389, with LULU's price down by -2.37%, positioned at $251.97. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 92 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Lululemon Athletica

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $312.8.

An analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $250. An analyst from Wedbush persists with their Outperform rating on Lululemon Athletica, maintaining a target price of $324. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Raymond James continues to hold a Outperform rating for Lululemon Athletica, targeting a price of $350. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Lululemon Athletica with a target price of $315. An analyst from Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $325.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

