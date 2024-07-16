Lululemon Athletica Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Lululemon Athletica. Our analysis of options history for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 16% of traders were bullish, while 75% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $163,620, and 8 were calls, valued at $499,098.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $260.0 to $460.0 for Lululemon Athletica during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lululemon Athletica's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lululemon Athletica's whale activity within a strike price range from $260.0 to $460.0 in the last 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $19.5 $19.15 $19.2 $290.00 $96.0K 238 6 LULU CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $19.35 $18.95 $19.1 $290.00 $95.5K 238 64 LULU CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $31.25 $31.15 $31.15 $290.00 $77.8K 264 5 LULU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $15.1 $14.95 $15.1 $260.00 $72.4K 868 0 LULU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $3.4 $2.34 $3.28 $285.00 $67.3K 322 9

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. The company also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. Lululemon sells its products through more than 700 company-owned stores in about 20 countries, e-commerce, outlets, and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Lululemon Athletica, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Lululemon Athletica Trading volume stands at 634,505, with LULU's price up by 1.23%, positioned at $287.22. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 44 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Lululemon Athletica

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $345.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Outperform rating on Lululemon Athletica with a target price of $470. An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Underperform rating on Lululemon Athletica, maintaining a target price of $220.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

