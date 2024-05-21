Lululemon Athletica Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lululemon Athletica.

Looking at options history for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) we detected 68 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 55 are puts, for a total amount of $4,520,342 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $620,145.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $240.0 to $460.0 for Lululemon Athletica over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lululemon Athletica options trades today is 573.19 with a total volume of 24,577.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lululemon Athletica's big money trades within a strike price range of $240.0 to $460.0 over the last 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $53.1 $53.1 $53.1 $340.00 $132.7K 30 25 LULU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $12.7 $12.4 $12.7 $310.00 $123.1K 2.0K 155 LULU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $22.2 $22.15 $22.2 $330.00 $121.9K 3.7K 1.1K LULU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $38.3 $38.2 $38.2 $340.00 $103.1K 467 72 LULU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $22.3 $22.25 $22.3 $330.00 $93.5K 3.7K 981

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. The company also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. Lululemon sells its products through more than 700 company-owned stores in about 20 countries, e-commerce, outlets, and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Current Position of Lululemon Athletica With a volume of 1,293,457, the price of LULU is down -1.2% at $323.15. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Lululemon Athletica

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $395.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Barclays downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight, setting a price target of $395.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Lululemon Athletica options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

