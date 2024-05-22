News & Insights

Markets
LULU

Lululemon Athletica Slides After Departure Of Chief Product Officer Sun Choe

May 22, 2024 — 10:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) shares are declining after the company said its Chief Product Officer Sun Choe will leave. The company has not announced a replacement for the veteran officer.

The company plans to position Nikki Neuburger as the chief brand and product activation officer. Elizabeth Binder, chief merchandising officer will report to Neuburger.

Currently, shares are at $302.22, down 6.43 percent from the previous close of $322.98 on a volume of 3,487,866.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LULU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.