Lululemon Athletica Slides After Departure Of Chief Product Officer Sun Choe

(RTTNews) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) shares are declining after the company said its Chief Product Officer Sun Choe will leave. The company has not announced a replacement for the veteran officer.

The company plans to position Nikki Neuburger as the chief brand and product activation officer. Elizabeth Binder, chief merchandising officer will report to Neuburger.

Currently, shares are at $302.22, down 6.43 percent from the previous close of $322.98 on a volume of 3,487,866.

