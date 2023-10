(RTTNews) - Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) are rising more than 8% Monday morning on the news of it joining S&P 500 effective October 18.

Lululemon is a retailer of athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories.

LULU, currently at $409.92, touched a new high of $411.87 this morning.

