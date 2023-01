Jan 9 (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU.O said on Monday that it expects fourth quarter net revenue to be in the range of $2.66 billion to $2.70 billion, compared to its previous range of $2.61 billion to $2.66 billion.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Granth.Vanaik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.