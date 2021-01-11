Markets
Lululemon Athletica Projects Q4 Revenue, Earnings At High End Of Prior Guidance Range

(RTTNews) - lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) said it now expects revenue and earnings to be at the high end of its prior range of expectations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. For the fourth quarter, the company projects growth rate in adjusted earnings per share to now be at the high end of its mid-single digits expectation. The company now expects the growth rate in net revenue to be at the high end of its mid-to-high teens expectation.

Calvin McDonald, CEO, said: "We remain confident about our opportunities in 2021 and committed to our Power of Three growth plan."

