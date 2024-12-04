Lululemon Athletica Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LULU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 options trades for Lululemon Athletica.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $36,000, and 15, calls, for a total amount of $1,768,075.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $300.0 to $400.0 for Lululemon Athletica over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Lululemon Athletica's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Lululemon Athletica's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $300.0 to $400.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/13/24 $13.4 $13.1 $13.1 $350.00 $303.9K 142 250 LULU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/13/24 $13.25 $13.2 $13.2 $350.00 $215.1K 142 413 LULU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $16.85 $13.6 $16.25 $360.00 $204.7K 1.5K 126 LULU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/13/24 $13.85 $13.25 $13.25 $350.00 $193.4K 142 559 LULU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/13/24 $14.1 $13.3 $13.3 $350.00 $174.2K 142 985

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. The company also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. Lululemon sells its products through more than 700 company-owned stores in about 20 countries, e-commerce, outlets, and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Lululemon Athletica, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Lululemon Athletica's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 292,612, the price of LULU is down by -0.43%, reaching $339.21. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 1 days from now.

