Lululemon Athletica Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lululemon Athletica.

Looking at options history for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,964,993 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $117,300.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $230.0 to $450.0 for Lululemon Athletica over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lululemon Athletica options trades today is 886.55 with a total volume of 582.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lululemon Athletica's big money trades within a strike price range of $230.0 to $450.0 over the last 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $19.95 $18.7 $19.3 $240.00 $829.9K 3.4K 430 LULU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $18.15 $17.85 $18.0 $240.00 $720.0K 1.0K 19 LULU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $206.9 $200.45 $204.28 $450.00 $143.0K 8 7 LULU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $57.45 $56.55 $56.82 $300.00 $56.8K 1.5K 21 LULU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $58.15 $55.45 $56.75 $300.00 $56.7K 1.5K 0

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. The company also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. Lululemon sells its products through more than 700 company-owned stores in about 20 countries, e-commerce, outlets, and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

In light of the recent options history for Lululemon Athletica, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Lululemon Athletica Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 530,522, the price of LULU is down by -1.13%, reaching $245.78. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 86 days from now. Expert Opinions on Lululemon Athletica

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $320.4.

An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $270. An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $375. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Raymond James continues to hold a Outperform rating for Lululemon Athletica, targeting a price of $325. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica with a target price of $382. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Piper Sandler lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $250.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Lululemon Athletica options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

